Police Continue to Investigate and Seek Leads Into 2008 Cold Case Murder of Austin Brown

Seventeen years ago, on March 11, 2008 at approximately 6:00 a.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Austin Brown’s residence at 4450 Livingston Road for a death investigation.

They located the victim inside and determined that he had been shot several hours prior to being discovered.

His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Austin and his family. Austin was 39-years-old

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

