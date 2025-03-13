Calvert County Announces New Webpage Honoring African American Civil War Soldiers

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, Historic Preservation, in collaboration with the Calvert Historical Society, is proud to announce the launch of a new Geographic Information System (GIS) webpage.

This webpage is dedicated to preserving, honoring and sharing the history of African American soldiers from Calvert County, who served in the United States Colored Troops (USCT) during the Civil War.

This new online resource provides an in-depth look into the contributions and sacrifices of these brave soldiers while offering a valuable tool for descendants, residents and researchers, ensuring their legacies are known and accessible to all.

This new GIS webpage serves as an information resource hub and historical record that includes a lookup tool to search for soldiers by name, regiment, company and rank achieved. The site also links to a map with locations of cemeteries where, if known, members of the Calvert USCT are buried.



Research has revealed the profound impact these individuals had in shaping our community. Often having to escape enslavement to volunteer, these men bravely served and fought in battles. Many returned to establish institutions that continue to be pillars of our community to this day: ranging from churches and schools to the living legacy of their descendants. Their stories reinforce the lasting influence of African Americans on Calvert County’s culture and society.

The new GIS page reflects the county’s ongoing commitment to historical preservation, honors the contributions of the USCT in our community and ensures the stories of these American heroes are recognized and remembered.

Visit the Calvert USCT website at https://arcg.is/18KDOe1. Users are encouraged to visit the site frequently as it will be updated as new information is obtained. If you have any information to share, please contact Christopher Sperling at 410-535-1600, ext. 2504, or by email at [email protected].

