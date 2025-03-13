Second Charles County Community Engagement Meetings Announced for Input for Future Sports and Wellness Complex

Charles County Government is pleased to announce the second opportunity for residents to provide input for the Future Sports and Wellness Complex at St. Charles Towne Center.

Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism will hold a virtual meeting on Monday, March 24, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents can watch the media live on the Charles County Government Television cable access channel, the live stream on the Charles County Government website and the Charles County Government YouTube Channel.

An in-person meeting is also scheduled on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in the Commissioners Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, MD 20646). Pre-registration for either meeting is not required. Materials shared by presenters will be available online before the meeting.

The meetings’ purpose is to give an overview of feedback received at the first community meeting and the public survey and discuss the next steps in the community engagement process. Residents are encouraged to submit any questions, concerns, or general feedback ahead of time through the Sports and Wellness Complex engage page.

The meetings continue community engagement activities to gather input from the public about the design and use of the 130,000-square-foot facility. Depending on community feedback, the future Sports and Wellness Complex is envisioned as a state-of-the-art multigenerational facility with amenities such as a natatorium, gymnasium, fitness center, and more.

For more information visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com or call 301-932-3470.