Celebrate Spring at Historic St. Mary’s City: Free Admission and a Day of Engaging Activities

Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) is excited to announce a celebration of its spring opening on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This special day will feature a range of activities and demonstrations perfect for the entire family. To celebrate the season’s arrival, admission is free, and all activities and demonstrations are included.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the rich history of the site and enjoy interactive programs throughout the day. Highlights to include:

10:30 a.m. & 2:00 p.m. – Changing Landscapes Tour

Discover the history of Native occupation and the St. Mary’s Fort through a guided tour that delves into the interactions between these two groups from the 1600s to today. Space is limited, so be sure to sign up in the Visitor Center.

Bring the little ones (ages 5 to 8) to the waterfront for a charming spring storytime session featuring the book Old Wood Boat. The reading will take place with Maryland Dove, the historic “old wood boat,” in view.

Step back in time and witness the preparation of 17th-century meals using traditional methods. Learn how class and resources shaped cooking at both the Tenant House and the Main House.

Explore the fascinating techniques used by Woodland Indians to craft clothing from animal materials, showcasing innovative methods from over 300 years ago.

Court is in session! Don’t miss this fun and rowdy reenactment of a historic trial surrounding an unlawful dog. It’s sure to entertain visitors of all ages.

Experience the vibrant music, dance, and traditions of the Piscataway Indian Nation Singers and Dancers. This performance and interactive session offers a unique chance to engage with the community’s living culture.

Another chance to join in the springtime fun with Happy Springtime!, a delightful children’s story read at the Margaret Brent Gazebo.

Witness a moveable type printing press in action and learn about three incredible Maryland women who used this technology to change history.

The Maryland Dove crew will demonstrate how and why they use the ship’s cannons. Be prepared for a loud and exciting conclusion to the day’s activities!

Mark your calendars for March 22 and enjoy a day full of history, fun, and learning at Historic St. Mary’s City. Whether you’re discovering the past or making new memories with your family, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this exciting day of celebration!

For more information, visit www.hsmcdigshistory.org, email [email protected], or call 301-994-4370.

ABOUT HISTORIC ST. MARY’S CITY : Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology dedicated to telling the diverse stories of those who lived in this place now called Maryland. For more information about the museum contact 301-994-4370, 800-SMC-1634, or [email protected]