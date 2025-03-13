Police in Charles County Arrest Hyattsville Man After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Car, Firearm and Drugs Seized

John Thomas White, III, 20, of Hyattsville, remains in custody after leading Charles County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, ultimately resulting in his arrest and the discovery of a loaded firearm, drugs, and cash.

According to court documents, White, was arrested on March 11, 2025, at approximately 10:41 p.m. following a pursuit that began when a License Plate Reader (LPR) alert identified a stolen vehicle entering Charles County. The vehicle, a gray Acura with Maryland registration SDH6025, was confirmed stolen through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Corporal Weaver of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle near Southbound MD Route 301 and St. Patrick’s Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Promenade Place and Aldersgate Place in Waldorf. The vehicle initially pulled over but then suddenly sped off when Corporal Weaver ordered the driver to exit the vehicle.

A police pursuit ensued through the Aldi parking lot on Smallwood Drive, onto northbound MD Route 301. Officers deployed stop sticks in the area of Smallwood Drive and MD Route 301, striking the vehicle’s tires, but White continued driving.

“The driver made a U-turn and drove back onto St. Patrick’s Drive,” according to the arresting officer. “Attempts were made by officers to conduct a rolling stop on the vehicle. Negative results came from these attempts.”

During the pursuit, White allegedly drove into oncoming traffic before making a final turn back into the Aldi parking lot and stopping in an apartment complex parking lot on Promenade Place.

White then fled on foot, dropping three cellphones and an orange cardboard box containing THC wax as he ran. Deputies pursued him, and after a short chase, he was apprehended.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered:

A loaded Mossberg MC2C 9mm handgun with a round in the chamber and a 13-round magazine

Approximately 12 ounces of cannabis in multiple bags

Three cans of THC wax

A scale with white powdery residue

$1,580 in cash, folded in White’s pocket

An unopened bottle of promethazine

A tool used to break windows and a tool used to program key fobs

White faces nine criminal charges, including:

Felony theft ($1,500 – $25,000)

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle

Firearm use in a felony violent crime

Illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition

Possession of an assault weapon magazine

Additionally, he was cited for multiple traffic violations, including:

Reckless driving

Negligent driving

Driving on a suspended license

Failure to obey a traffic control device

Attempting to elude police in an official police vehicle

White was taken to the Charles County Detention Center and appeared for a bail hearing on March 13, 2025. Judge Patrick J. Devine ordered him to be held without bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 1, 2025, at Charles District Court.

