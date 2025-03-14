Thomas Leonard “Tommy” Courtney, 79, of Ridge, MD passed away March 2, 2025 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Leonardtown, MD on November 20, 1945 to the late John Abell Theodosius Courtney, Sr. and Dorothy Louise (nee: Moore) Courtney.

Tommy was raised on the water in St. Mary’s County and began fishing at the young age of two. On November 8, 1965, just before his 20th birthday, he was drafted by the United States Army and deployed to Vietnam, where he served his country until his honorable discharge on September 23, 1967. During his service he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Sharpshooter Rifle (M-14). Upon his return home, he attended St. Mary’s College and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. Tommy’s infinity for the water brought him back to his boat and launched his lifelong career as a waterman. On May 3, 1999, he married the love of his life, Julie Gabriel Courtney. Together, they have celebrated over 26 wonderful years together. The two owned and operated Courtney’s restaurant, where Tommy caught and cleaned the seafood and Julie cooked it fresh with her secret spice, “love.” The restaurant was known for always having the freshest seafood and hospitality. Spending his entire life on the water and most of it on a boat, fishing and crabbing, he gained a wealth of knowledge on the many species of fish native to the Chesapeake Bay. He had great respect and admiration for nature, and enjoyed the beautiful sunrises as he went out to work, and the sunsets that ended his day.

Tommy is survived by his beloved wife, Julie, her children, Kathy Tayman of Ridge, MD and Henry Harrison (Leslie) of Woodbridge, VA; sister, Dorothy Joanne Thompson of McMinnville, OR; grandchildren, Alex Harrison and Nicholas Tayman; great granddaughter, Malaya Lewis; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Doug Courtney, David Courtney, Mary Louise Goodman, James F. Courtney, and John T. “Buck” Courtney, Jr.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 6, 2025 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with Remembrances shared at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Monsignor Karl Chimiak on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Trinity Episcopal Church, 47477 Trinity Church Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Joey Greenwell, Joe Wilkenson, Bob Mann, Willie Dean, Henry Harrison, Alex Harrison, Todd Yeatman, Charles Rainey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tommy’s name to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements provided by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.