Thomas Robert Teel, 58, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on February 22, 2025. He was born on April 6, 1966, in Washington, D.C., to Julia Marie Stump. His stepfather is Carl Stump. Thomas was a proud father to his son, Nicholas Elrod Teel, of Mechanicsville, MD.

A skilled master electrician by trade, Thomas was well-known for his expertise and dedication to his work. He had a passion for life that was reflected in his love for his Harley, NASCAR, fishing, and his admiration for President Donald Trump. Thomas’s unique personality and zest for life will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved mother, Julia Marie Stump, his step-father Carl Stump, his son Nicholas, his brother Chad A. Stump, his nephews Blake Stump and Jake Stump and his niece Ashley Cuffage. His legacy will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

A visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, March 7, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Following the service, interment will take place at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD.

The family requests that you join them in remembering and celebrating the life of Thomas, a man who lived life on his terms, with joy and enthusiasm.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., in Charlotte Hall, MD.