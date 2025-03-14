Lifelong educator and resident of St. Mary’s County, Dr. Salvatore Raspa (Sal) passed away peacefully in La Plata at Green Acres Nursing Home on February 26, 2025 with his beloved family by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Myra Ennis Raspa and five of their six children: Sal Raspa, Jr, (Debbie), Raymond Scott Raspa (John), Angela Lee Raspa, CDR Victor G. Raspa (Amanda), Capt. Anthony E. Raspa (Carolyn); Grandchildren, Heather Franklin (Scott), Nicole Raspa (Blake), Allyssa Raspa (Jacob), Alex Raspa, Elizabeth Raspa; Great Grandson, Isaiah, and Great Granddaughter, Ady. He is predeceased by their son Joseph Raspa (Davenport, Iowa).

Sal was born on January 31st, 1940 in New York City to Joseph Raspa and Angelina Alibrandi. He has one sister, Vicky Wilkes (Roger, deceased) in Columbia, TN. Sal’s father, a pattern designer from New York City, moved his family to Martin TN, where he continued designing women’s clothing in the surrounding factories. That is where Sal met Myra Ennis at Martin High School and later, while in college, they wed on October 24th, 1959 at a Catholic Church in Union City TN.

After graduation, Sal and Myra moved to St. Mary’s County in 1961 where Sal taught Science and Math at Great Mills High School (GMHS). He continued teaching chemistry and math while earning his Masters Degree from George Washington University. As Sal earned degrees in higher education, he moved into administration as Assistant Principal at GMHS. Then in 1978 while principal of GMHS for eight years, Sal pursued his doctorate in education, administration and supervision. Upon completion of his doctorate from George Washington University, Sal sought positions in administration at the central office level and held several roles at the Department of Curriculum, Instruction and Supervision. He became Supervisor of Science and Health for several years, Director of Transportation, and Assistant Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

After Sal retired from the St. Mary’s County Public School system, he served three four – year – terms on the Board of Education and was Chairman of the Board for six of those twelve years. All together he served 53 years in some capacity with the St. Mary’s County Public School system. His dedication and determination to make the St. Mary’s County Public School System the best in the state of MD and possibly the nation was extraordinary. All six of their children graduated from GMHS and were handed their diplomas by Sal, who was principal at that time.

His love for his wife Myra and their six children was immeasurable. Myra was a high school English and Publications teacher in the St. Mary’s School system and she advanced to the central office as well, becoming the Writing Specialist for high schools.

Sal was multi-talented; there wasn’t much that Sal couldn’t do. At one point he took Myra’s 1984 Cadillac apart and spread parts all over two large pieces of plywood sitting on saw horses. She just knew that was the end of her car. Miraculously, it purred like a kitten when he put it back together and she drove it for 8 more years. He owned several businesses either with a business partner or with the family: Atlantic Air HVAC, a hazardous waste removal business, a real estate venture, buying, renovating and building new homes.

Ever the scientist, Sal enlisted an experimental venture with the University of MD to find better ways to grow, harvest and cure So. MD tobacco. He and the whole family grew 40 acres of tobacco for 8 years at St. Richard’s Manor in Esperanza on the Patuxent River. He also enjoyed politics and was active in many clubs and organizations. He served on the Democratic Central Committee for three terms and was Chair for several years.

Sal and Myra loved to travel and visited many places of interest over the years. A couple of their favorites were Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands, the Andes Mountains in Ecuador, Iceland, many of the islands in the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Bermuda. They also loved traveling up and down the east coast from Maine to Florida, visiting family and to TN and CA.

Life was always busy for the Raspa family but Sal always made time every Wednesday in retirement to have lunch with friends at Linda’s Cafe. Those same friends continued visiting him on Wednesdays whether in the hospital or nursing home.

Sal belonged to numerous organizations and committees during his lifetime and received many awards and recognitions from both local and state levels, the school community and community at large. In 2004, Sal and Myra were written into the Congressional Record for Leadership as Outstanding Educators and Service to their Community by the Hon. Steny H. Hoyer. Sal also received the Governor’s Citation for Outstanding Commitment to Public Education, and the Joint Board of Science Engineering Education Award as an Outstanding Educator. He also was a recipient of the coveted Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated Humanitarian Services-Lions Club International for a lifetime of service to Lions.

Sal’s vocabulary never included the word “Can’t”. He always found a way and forged the path for many in his life. He was a leader in every sense of the word. From the chemistry classroom to Chairman of the Board, his life was always on a journey of excellence. Along the way, he was intent on seeing that others moved forward with him. Godspeed Sal and may your legacy continue to inspire others.

The family of Dr. Salvatore Raspa wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown during this time of bereavement.

Family will receive friends for Sal’s Life Celebration on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be held at East Side Cemetery on March 12, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. in Martin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Mary’s County Public Schools Retirement Association Scholarship Fund (Make checks to Lexington Park Rotary Foundation of St. Mary’s County), St. Mary’s Caring (soup kitchen), or your local Lions Club Organization.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.