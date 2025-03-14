Jeanne Marie Troncelliti (nee Mackenzie), 95, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on February 22, 2025, following a traumatic auto accident and hospitalization. She was born on June 15, 1929, in Philadelphia, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents James H. and Frances C. Mackenzie.

Jeanne is survived and missed by her loving children, Mari-Frances (Quade), Francis, James, Gwyneth (Drasnin). Forever cherished and remembered by her 11 grandchildren, Arianne Price, James Quade, Sophie Drasnin, Aaron Drasnin, Sage McNett-Woodhams, Parker Price, Spencer Price, Rachel McIlwain, Kevin Gutches, Danielle Alvez and Edward Troncelliti; survived by her younger siblings, James H. Mackenzie and Geraldine Troncelliti, and their respective families.

Jeanne was a devoted Roman Catholic, attending West Catholic High School in Philadelphia, where she relished the religious teaching and being an active, passionate member of the school’s orchestra, for which she played the French horn. Up until her accident, she regularly communicated with her remaining classmates – it was a highlight of her day – her love of music remained steadfast throughout her life.

Jeanne was a resourceful person, working tirelessly to raise and support her children, starting in the medical field as an assistant in a doctor’s office, then onto a successful sales career, the most satisfying of which was her real estate profession. Jeanne loved working with her clients to find just the right home. At the same time, Jeanne was making sure that hers and her children’s home was full of love and meeting everyone’s needs.

Upon retirement and moving from the Philadelphia area to St. Mary’s County in Southern Maryland, Jeanne became a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Colton’s Point, MD. She enjoyed being an active member of the Sodality Group at the church.

Jeanne found joy in preparing meals and finding loving gifts to celebrate seasons, sacraments, birthdays, and anniversaries. She had a knack for mailing the perfect card and it was important to her to send a card, gift or $5 bill for every family member’s special day.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 14, 2025, at St. Denis Roman Catholic Church, 2401 Saint Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083, with visitation at 9:30am and the Catholic Requiem Mass at 11:00am.

Additionally, there will be a Celebration of Life in Jeanne’s honor to be held in May in Leonardtown, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Jeanne’s memory may be made to:

Our Lady of Angels Sodality

Holy Angels Catholic Church

21340 Colton Point Road

Avenue, MD 20609

(301) 769-3332

https://angelsinavenue.org/our-lady-of-fatima-sodality click on Online Giving