James Richard McClure, Jr. “aka” Jimmy, Duke, Dad, Pop Pop, Pop, Poppy, 88, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.

Jimmy was born on April 17, 1936 in Washington, D.C. to the late James Richard McClure and the late Dorothy Smart. He served two years in the United States Navy and later embarked on a successful career with the District Government in the Department of Public Works, Transportation Division as a Branch Chief. He retired in December 1994. Later he went on to work at Clinton Auto Body for several years.

On June 15, 1957, at the age of twenty-one, he married his beloved wife Deanna Joan (Beall) McClure. Together they shared 67 wonderful years raising three children, gained two daughters-in-law, a son-in-law, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jimmy always enjoyed helping others. He was part of the Drapes Social Club. He served the community for several years as Commissioner and President of the Allentown Boys and Girls Club. When he left these positions, he went on to enjoy other interests to include spending time at our “Beach Cottage”, boating, and hand-dancing (you could always find Jimmy and Deanna on the dance floor).

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Deanna McClure and their children Tony McClure (Tish) of Mechanicsville, MD, Ronnie McClure (Laurie) of Ruther Glen, VA, Kelli Sweeney (Brad) of Mechanicsville, MD, Grandchildren; Travis McClure (Whitney), Katelyn Snell (Zach), Jimmy McClure, Danny McClure, Tanner Sweeney. Great Grandchildren; Willow, Ashton and Maverick McClure, Kaia and Talia Snell.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his sister Fritzi Darnall and brother Donny McClure. He is survived by his brother Paul Anderson and sister, Mildred Johnson, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 from 4pm to 6pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 6pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will occur on Thursday, March 13 at 11:15 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, MD, 44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway, MD 20620 or Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, 28120 Flora Corner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

