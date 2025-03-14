Randy Boyd Powell, 72 of Avenue, MD passed away on February 26, 2025, peacefully at home with his wife by his side. He was born on September 10, 1952, in Arnett, West Virginia. He moved to St. Mary’s County, MD when he was 11. Randy was a graduate of Great Mills High School in Great Mills, MD and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1970. He was on active duty in the Navy from 1970 until 1977.

During his time in the Navy, he served with Fighter Squadron 11 out of NAS Oceana, VA and deployed onboard the USS Forrestal (CVA-59). He was a plane captain for the F-4 J Phantom jets and was Final Cat Checker for his final cruise in 1974. He served his last two years of active duty as the Senior Maintenance Technician for the OV-10 Bronco aircraft at the Strike Aircraft Test Directorate at Patuxent River, MD. After leaving the Navy, Randy began employment at DynCorp and was the Airframes Shift Supervisor at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School at Patuxent River. He was responsible for maintenance performed on all of the fixed wing aircraft operated by the test pilots during their courses of instruction. He began his civil service career in 1981. His first assignment was at Public Works at Patuxent River and then in 1983, he moved to NAS Whidbey Island in support of the U.S. Navy Metrology and Calibration Program where he served as a Type I Laboratory Metrologist. In 1986, Randy moved to NAS Lakehurst and worked at the Test Department, Naval Air Engineering Center. He was certified as a Type I/II Level Metrologist and was responsible for the construction and operation of the thermometry laboratory in support of the U.S. Naval Metrology and Calibration Program for facilities both ashore and afloat. Still at Lakehurst in 1992, Randy began his Foreign Military Sales career as the Support Equipment Acquisition Manager for the Finland F-18 Program. In 1997, Randy made his final move back to St. Mary’s County to serve as the Deputy Program Manager of the Finland F-18 Foreign Military Sales program until he was selected as the Program Manager in 1999. In 2006, Randy was selected as the Deputy Program Manager of F/A-18 International Programs and served in that position until September 2014 when he retired from the Federal Government with more than 40 years of service. He was presented with the Navy’s Meritorious Civilian Service award in 2013 for his work as the F/A-18 International Business and Foreign Military Sales manager. After retiring from the Federal Government, Randy went to work for a defense contractor in California, MD for six years and officially retired in 2020.

Randy loved when the weather was warm and spent the majority of his time at home in his garage. He was an avid lover of historic cars and Harley Davidsons and had a collection of both. He enjoyed showing his cars and talking to people at shows. He was mechanically inclined and could fix anything that his wife could break. As a true logistician, he always had spare parts at hand. Randy was a lifelong fan of the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Redskins.

Randy is survived by his wife of 24 years, Katherine (nee Fuchs); son Michael (wife, Nancy) Powell, of Scotland MD; grandson Calvin Powell, of Scotland MD; stepmother Bonnie Powell, of Hollywood MD; brothers Bud James (wife, Laurie) of Lumberton, TX and Sean Powell of Hollywood, MD; and his beloved beagle Molly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patty Lee Dean and Claude Holloman Powell; sister Donetta “Cricket” Powell and his beloved beagle Daisy.

The family invites friends to a life Celebration on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A memorial gathering will begin at 12:00pm followed by a service starting at 2:00pm.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s or any animal rescue.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.