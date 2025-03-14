Joan Marie Bean, a beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Born on August 5, 1955, in Washington, D.C., Joan grew up in Great Mills, Maryland, where she formed lifelong connections with family and the community that would shape her into the kind-hearted, determined, and joyous person many came to love.

A proud graduate of Great Mills High School in 1974, Joan’s life was marked by a passion for both work and play. After high school, she attended cosmetology school, using her skill to cut the hair of friends and family with care. Joan later worked as a security guard at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, before embarking on a long career as a Department of Navy Defense Contractor, from which she retired in 2017.

Though her professional accomplishments were many, Joan’s heart remained firmly rooted in her family and the activities she loved. She spent cherished moments with her siblings “on the farm,” working the land by growing tobacco, splitting wood, and gardening. Whether riding around on her gator or following the sports and activities of her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces/nephews, Joan was happiest when surrounded by those she loved.

Joan had a love for sports, including softball, pool, bowling, crabbing, and horseshoes. She was known for her competitive nature and infectious smile, making every game a special occasion. Joan also had a great affection for clothes and shoes and enjoyed traveling, making lasting memories wherever she went.

Joan is survived by her brothers, William Benjamin Bean, Jr. (Connie), Kenneth Gregory Bean (Carol Ann), Carl Raymond Bean, and sister, Virginia Faye Bean.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, William Benjamin Bean Sr., Gertrude Mae Bean, and her brother, Joseph Donald Bean.

Her family and friends will remember Joan not only for her strong work ethic and adventurous spirit but for the deep love and loyalty she showed to those closest to her. She brought joy and laughter to every room she entered and leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to family.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 14, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service held at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Scott Holmer on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holy Face Catholic Church Cemetery, Great Mills, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Bean, Donny Bean, Shawn Bean, Benny Redman, Cody Henderson, Dylan Henderson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s Hospice, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.