Jacqueline Louise “Jackie” Nutwell, 87, of California, MD (formerly of Ocean Pines, MD) passed away suddenly at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on November 18, 2024, with her loving family at her side.

Jackie is survived by her loving sons: Donald “Don” Ball (Sandy) of Beltsville, MD, Christian “Chris” Ball (Sue) of California, MD and Timothy “Tim” Ball (Christa) of California, MD; her grandchildren: Amye Ball, Jeremy Ball, Daisy Hermosillo-Willett, DeeAnna Ball (Kiel), Lindsey Hassan (Zobair) and Dion Ball; great grandchildren: Rawlings (Jameson and Rowdy), Hassan (Cameron, Zahrah and Zaynah), Rich (Kyleigh, Logan and Westin) and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Stephen Nutwell, her son Dion Ball (Linda), her brother, Thomas Satterfield, and her daughter-in-law, Christa Willett Ball.

Jackie was born on November 23, 1936, in Wheeling, WV to the late Howard Satterfield and Gayle (nee: Barnes) Satterfield. She grew up in Warwood, WV where she graduated in 1953 from Warwood High School. She was employed as a skilled Administrative Assistant for the Department of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in Alexandria, VA until her retirement in 2001. She was a loving and supportive mother to her sons. She taught them how to dance, swim, competitively compete in sports, and apply themselves in whatever they pursued. She was their biggest cheerleader and became the Commissioner (sponsor) of the Marlboro Mustangs sports team so the team could continue to compete within their league.

She loved to dance and was a member of the Ocean City Line Dancers Group that performed at the Spring and Summer Fests and other events. Having an affinity for being outside, she loved the beach, and moved to Ocean Pines with her late husband, after her retirement; where she was very active and made many friends. She was an avid bowler throughout her life winning countless trophies in the sport. She was a member of a bowling league in Ocean City, the Delmarva Dames, and the Red Hat Society. Her other hobbies included tennis, gardening, walking, and traveling, especially cruises to Mexico and the Caribbean with her late husband.

She was one-of-a-kind and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Information regarding a memorial service and gathering will be provided at a later date.

