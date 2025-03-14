Joseph Anthony Hammett, Jr., age 77, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2025. He was born on February 23, 1948, to Joseph Anthony Hammett, Sr. and Agnes Marie Hammett. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend, whose presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Joseph married the love of his life, Vickie Hammett, on December 15, 1980. Together, they raised a beautiful family, including their five children: Sutton Fowler Jr. (Amy) of Huntingtown, the late Christian Sweeney, Balinda Baden (Jimmy) of Charlotte Hall, Shannon Roberts (Lucas) of Gambrills, and Brittany Hammett of Charlotte Hall. His love and devotion to his children and family were central to his life, and he cherished the time spent with them.

Joseph had a successful career as a parts manager in the automotive industry, where he was known for his hard work, dedication, and knowledge. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time doing the things he loved, including playing softball, bowling, and horseshoes. A true enthusiast of Ford Mustangs, Joseph could often be found at car shows, appreciating the craftsmanship and beauty of these iconic vehicles.

He is survived by his son and three daughters, brothers Billy and Jimmy Hammett, and sister Linda Chialastri. He was preceded in death by his son, Christian, and his sister, Peggy Hammett.

Joseph’s kindness, sense of humor, and love for his family will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., including prayers by Reverend Joe Orlando at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., in Charlotte Hall, MD.