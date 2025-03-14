Frances Grace Keller Epp Boltz, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2025, at the age of 97. She was born on February 3, 1928, to Leonard Joseph Keller, Sr., and Grace Shlagel Keller. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edmond Alfred Epp, Sr., and her second husband, Paul Theodore Boltz.

Frances was a devoted mother to her four children. She is survived by her son Leonard Daniel Epp (Patty) of Hughesville, Maryland; her daughters Clara Rose Epp Garvey (Anthony) of Magnolia, Kentucky, and Mary Frances Epp Myers (Glenn) of Waldorf, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her beloved eldest son, Edmond Alfred Epp, Jr.

Surviving grandchildren are Heidi Jeanne Epp Kapataidakis (Gus), Christopher Daniel Epp, CDR, USN (RET) (Jonia), Dr. Tracy Renee Epp (Michele), Dr. Aaron Michael Garvey, Edmond Alfred Epp, III “Rocky” (Theresa), David Joseph Epp, Rachel Michelle Epp (Per Ohrstrom), Krystal Marie Epp Carter (Jason), Kristiana Rose Garvey Ketterman (Kyle), Richard Allen Myers, LTC, USA (Gina), Marie Helene Epp McVerry (Mike), Ryan Andrew Myers (Jess), Randall Aubrey Myers and Ramsey Austin Myers (Montana).

Great Grandchildren include Kyle Edward King (Abbie), Shelby Leigh King, Ethan Michael Ketterman, Jocelyn Ruth Carter, Maxwell Michael Epp, Emma Grace McVerry, Alexander James Ketterman, Josephine Love Carter, Grace Keller Myers, Arabella Rose McVerry, {Kolette Jean Carter (predeceased)}, Felix Joseph Myers, Camilla Carolyn Epp, Jeremiah Patrick Myers, Joi Rose Carter, Edward Daniel McVerry, Theodore Phillip Epp, Declan Guy Myers, Benjamin Anthony Myers and Landon Chase Myers.

Frances recently was blessed with a great great grandchild, Asher Silas King.

Frances is also survived by her sister, Grace Clara Keller Bender of Waldorf, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her brothers Leonard Joseph Keller, Jr. and Otto Shlagel, Sr., and her sister, Regina Mary Keller Arch Moreland Nasatka.

Frances led a full and meaningful life, characterized by a deep sense of family, faith, and community. For many years she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Bryantown #771, where she served for an extended period as their Recording Secretary. She also served as a 4-H leader, instilling values of hard work and community in the younger generation. She was honored for her dedication to 4-H by being chosen as a Maryland 4-H All-Star.

Professionally, Frances worked as a United States Post Office clerk, a role in which she was known for her kindness and dedication to her job. In her personal life, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, square dancing, reading, writing, story-telling, and game-playing. She loved the farm life and being close to nature and animals. One of the things she cherished most was spending time with her grandchildren, who brought her immense happiness and pride.

Frances will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her legacy of love, faith, and service to others will continue to inspire those who carry her memory.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at a public visitation on Monday, March 17, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Prayers will take place at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass and interment will take place the following day, March 18, 2025, at 10:45 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, Maryland. Pallbearers will be her eight grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Bryantown #771 (c/o Caren Williams, Regent, 15031 Truman Manor Lane, Waldorf, Maryland 20601) and/or to Charles County 4-H (9501 Crane Highway, Bel Alton, Maryland 20611).

