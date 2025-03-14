Allen Ronald Mitchell, 76,

With heavy hearts, we announce our loving husband and father, Allen Ronald Mitchell, aged 76, passed away on March 10, 2025 at home in Brandywine, MD, following his diagnosis of stage four kidney failure.

Born on October 10, 1948 in Washington, D.C. to Samuel Tilden Mitchell, Jr. and Ossie “Louise” Lafayette (Deavers), Allen was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. His passing leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

On October 17, 1976, Allen married Margaret Louise Stewart, the love of his life. Together, they raised two daughters, Laura Beth Wathen of Hollywood, MD, and Donna Marie Koenig of Chesapeake Beach, MD, and were blessed with three grandchildren: Emily Clarice, Jack William, and James Allen, who brought him immeasurable joy.

Allen proudly served our country in the U.S. Army for three years (1969-1972). He was stationed in Hanel, Germany as an E-4 with the 3rd Armored Division. Upon his Honorable discharge, he came home to begin his career with the auto parts business. He worked in both sales and management for Parts Inc. for 36 years before retiring in 2015. He took great pride in providing for his family and was deeply committed to ensuring their well-being. His infectious smile and laugh would light up a room and put everyone in a good mood.

Before his health issues, Allen enjoyed many motorcycle trips on his bright yellow Harley which brought him joy and relaxation. He could also be found in his favorite recliner chair rooting on the Washington Commanders (Go Skins!) and Washington Nationals. He adored his Double-Yellow Headed Mexican Amazon parrot, “Taco”, and many other family pets.

Allen is survived by his wife Margaret; two daughters, Laura (Jerry) and Donna (Jason); grandchildren, Emily, Jack, and James; siblings Florence Marcelle Miller, Patricia Ann Cook, Frank Wayne Mitchell, Melvin Gregory Mitchell, and Kenneth “Teeny” Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William “Bill” Mitchell, Thomas Michael “Mike” Mitchell, Robert Lee Mitchell, and Ronald Mitchell.

A visitation will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 from 5-7pm. A funeral service will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 11am, with interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Baptist Church in Bryans Road, MD.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements are entrusted to Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., in Charlotte Hall, MD.