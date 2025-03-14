Jaime Escalante Cruz, lovingly known as “Pops” was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He passed away on March 9, 2025, at the age of 69. Born on July 9, 1955, to Eusebio Escalante Pina and Dora Hayde Cruz, Jaime was a man whose life was defined by his unwavering love for his family and his passion for craftsmanship.

Jaime grew up with a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for building and creating. With a high school diploma in hand, he became a respected general contractor in the construction industry. His hands were always busy, whether it was fixing, building, or cutting down trees, and he found peace in being near the water. Those who knew Jaime would describe him as a man who found joy in the simple act of constructing, whether it was a house, a project, or a memory with loved ones.

Jaime was deeply dedicated to his family and built their lives in Washington, D.C., then later fulfilled his dream of buying land and settled in St. Leonard, Maryland. After 20 years of love and cherished moments, he married Marina Rojas Escalante on February 13, 2020. Jaime was the proud father of four sons: Richard Steve Escalante, with whom he shared with Maria Lopez, as well as sons Richard Kevin Escalante, Jaime Escalante Jr., and Anthony Escalante, shared with Marina. He leaves behind his children: Jaime Yeremy Escalante, Karen Escalante, and Isabel Escalante, of Peru, daughter-in-law, Meghan Fink of Mechanicsville, MD, and his beloved granddaughter, Sophia Escalante, who brought him much joy in his final years.

Jaime is also survived by his siblings: Maria Isabel Escalante Cruz, Elena Escalante, Betty Escalante, Gladys Espinoza, Vicky Espinoza, Lilia Espinoza, and Luis Espinoza of Lima, Peru. Jaime was a man of immense heart, and his presence will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the honor of knowing him.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.

