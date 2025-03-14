Barbara Ellen Buckingham, 71, of Tall Timbers, MD (formerly of Annapolis, MD) passed away peacefully March 5, 2025 at her home, with her loving husband holding her hand.

She was born on June 1, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Lynn Hoye and Ruth (nee: Evans) Hoye.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Barb grew up on Long Island; summers were spent in Bethany Beach, DE, the home of her mother’s family. She is a 1971 graduate of Hicksville High School, and a former student at Long Island College Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn. She quit nurse training to marry the love of her life, CDR Richard Thomas Buckingham, USCG, (Ret.) on December 22, 1972 in Wantagh, NY. Becoming a Coast Guard wife at age 19, she began a twenty-year hopscotch to various duty stations, eventually living in: Cape May, NJ; New York City; Miami, FL; New Orleans, LA; Honolulu, HI; and Annapolis, MD. In addition to being a homemaker and raising three sons, Barb owned her own business in Annapolis and also worked as a certified Water Safety Instructor for Anne Arundel County. Her greatest joy in life was knowing and loving her Heavenly Father and her Lord Jesus Christ. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, hosting, sailing, beaching (especially at Bethany Beach), traveling, and most of all being Grandma to her many grandchildren. Barb and Rich relocated to southern Maryland in 2003. For 19 years Barb served at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in numerous roles, including: Elder’s wife, Women’s Bible Study leader, small group host, prayer warrior, and most importantly mentoring younger women the Lord put in her life. Barb & Rich have attended Redeeming Grace Baptist Church since 2022. She was also a participant and Leader in Women’s Bible Study Fellowship for over 18 years in Annapolis and southern Maryland. Together Barb and Rich celebrated over 52 wonderful years of marriage.

Barb is survived by her husband, Richard; sons, Daniel Buckingham (Amanda) of Oakland, MD, Keith Buckingham (Elizabeth) of Hollywood, MD and Christian Buckingham (Greace), Southampton, UK; brother, Keith Hoye (Amber) of Bethany Beach, DE; sister, Priscilla Scott of Ocean View, DE; as well as 16 living grandchildren and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her grandson, James Richard Buckingham; granddaughter, Emagene Julia Buckingham; and brother-in-law, Joe Scott.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Pastor Jeremy Rhoton at 12:00 p.m., at Redeeming Grace Baptist Church, 20741 Soaring Eagle Lane. Callaway, MD 20620. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barb’s name to Care Net Pregnancy Center of Southern Maryland, P.O. Box 31, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

