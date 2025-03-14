Betty Jean “Noami” San Antonio, 90, of California, MD, passed away February 27, 2025 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with her loving daughter at her side.

She was born on July 3, 1934 in North Carolina to the late Miles Timko and Ronnie (nee: Bennett) Timko.

Shortly after graduating high school and while attending college, Betty worked as a stunning model in the New York City Fashion District. Working as a showroom model for Fashion House, she quickly caught the eye of the love of her life, Thomas San Antonio. They married on September 30th, 1954 at St. Thomas Church in New York, NY and celebrated over 58 wonderful years of marriage before his passing. She and her husband moved to St. Mary’s County in 1999, shortly after his first retirement as an audiology specialist. Thomas saw a great need for auditory specialist in St. Mary’s, and he opened another business helping many hearing-impaired citizens before his second retirement. Together the two enjoyed cruises, trips to Vegas, Atlantic City and various casinos where she liked to play the slots and win at the crap table.

As a young mother in New York, she made sure to expose her children to culture and diversity, often taking them to Broadway plays, the National Horse Show at Madison Square Gardens, the Lincoln Center, and a wide variety of family vacations. Her daughter, Karen, fell in love with horses as a young girl, and Betty immediately got her involved with lessons, later getting her a horse which she made her responsible for taking caring of and teaching her a lifelong skill. Betty was actively involved in encouraging Karen in competing in many horse shows, even intercollegiate competitions, she remained her biggest cheerleader. Being the true fashionista Betty was, she made sure her children knew how to dress appropriately for any occasion yet stylish; as Betty always set the example of being polished. Betty also shared her love of the stock market with her children, teaching her children how the market worked to help them later as adults with money management. After losing her husband and son, Betty and Karen grew extremely close, and enjoyed several more trips together and great memories made. Betty often visited Karen in New York.

Betty suffered with macular degeneration for the past twelve years and called her daughter, Karen to come live in St. Mary’s with her and help her by “being her eyes.” She and Karen shared more great times during these past twelve years, though the last two were very difficult as Betty’s health declined, she completely lost her vision and had progressive dementia. Karen did not waver in love for her mother, as difficult it had gotten, she remained steadfast as her biggest advocate, providing great care and love for her; the same love Betty had given her throughout her life.

Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Karen San Antonio of California, MD, her granddaughter, Stephanie Powell of Phoenix, AZ, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Thomas San Antonio, she is also preceded in death by her son, Mark San Antonio, and two sisters, Francine and Patricia.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 31, 2025 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at 11:00 a.m., at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will be private at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD where she will be laid to rest with her late husband.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

