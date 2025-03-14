Joseph Edward “Joe” Trejo, 46,

Joseph Edward “Joe” Trejo, 46, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on March 5, 2025 at his residence. Born October 24, 1978 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of John E. Trejo, Sr. and the late Mary Catherine (Mawson) Trejo.

Joe graduated from Great Mills High School in 1997. He was a cook/server in the fast-food industry.

Joe is survived by his father, John E. Trejo, Sr. of Lexington Park, MD; his children Kayleigh Trejo and Anthony Trejo of Lusby, MD; and his brother, John E. Trejo, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD.

Services will be private.

