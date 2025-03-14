Thelma Jean “Jeannie” Jones, 64, of Arnold, MD passed away March 9, 2025. Born February 26, 1961, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of James Malcom and Mamie Colleen (Whipp) Wood. Jeannie graduated from the Central Special School in 1981. She loved the Active Day Program in Annapolis and enjoyed talking and socializing with her friends and at family gatherings and was known for her good humor. She also enjoyed listening to music, and watching her favorite TV shows, which included In the Heat of the Night, Golden Girls, Hawaii Five-0, and numerous crime and police shows. Jeannie was a big Dallas Cowboys fan and always loved watching them play.

Jeannie was survived by her siblings Donald “Joe” Wood (Frances) of Dunkirk, Colleen Peterson (Charlie) of Bowie, Alice Jones of Prince Frederick, and James M. Wood, Jr of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents Jimmy and Mamie Wood.