Raymond Coleman Foster, Jr., 64 of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away at his home on March 10, 2025. Raymond was born on October 17, 1960, in the old Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick.

Raymond was a “Jack of all trades” but mostly of anything to do with plumbing. In his spare time, he enjoyed walking the beach looking for sharks teeth, landscaping and working his garden. He loved being outdoors whether he was hunting, fishing, or just watching the deer in his yard. Raymond was also very crafty and enjoyed rock tumbling. He also served in the Amry National Guard for a short period of time. He will be very much missed by his family and friends.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Roberta Merritt Foster, and his mother Bruce Ellen Saville. Brother of Frank, Steven, Buddy, and Jason Foster, and Nicki Stoots. He is preceded in death by his father Raymond C. Foster, Sr. and brothers Vincent and Preston Foster.

The family will receive friends on Friday March 21, 2025, from 10 until the time of a Memorial Service at 11 AM in the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road Port Republic Maryland. Interment is private.