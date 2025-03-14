Barbara Tingley Woodward, a devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 10, 2025, at the age of 71. Born on July 29, 1953, to Charles and Honora Tingley (deceased), Barbara lived a life full of faith, family, and friends.

Barbara was united in marriage to her beloved husband, John “Johnny” Woodward, in 1976, after meeting and falling in love in 1968. Together, they built a life rooted in devotion and mutual support that spanned over five decades. She was a proud and nurturing mother to her four children: JC and Deanna Woodward, Michael and Lisa Woodward, Katie LaVorgna and John LaVorgna, and Mary Alison and Jason Dziedzic. Barbara’s legacy of love extended to her ten grandchildren—Ella, Mia, Abigail, Rebecca, Caroline, Taylor, Nicholas, Charles, Thomas, and Mary—whom she adored and treasured deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles O. Tingley Sr. and Honora Tingley, brother, Charles O. Tingley Jr., and is survived by her sister, Pat Tingley, husband, children, and grandchildren. Barbara’s faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she was an active and cherished member of her church community, where she found strength, purpose, and connection.

Barbara will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to her family, her warmth, generosity and humor, and the quiet grace she brought to every moment. Her love and presence will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday March 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at St.John Vianney Prince Frederick, MD immediately followed by Mass and internment.

Flowers must be delivered Thursday the 20th of March before 9 a.m.

Charitable donations can be made to:

St.John Vianney, St.Judes Childrens Hospital or Tunnel to Towers.