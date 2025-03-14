Doris Marie Reeves (Mansfield), 96,

Doris Marie Reeves (Mansfield), age 96, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2025. She was born on February 20, 1929 in Round Hill, VA to Maurice Mansfield and Kitty Mansfield (Cox).

Doris spent most of her years in Georgetown and graduated from Western High School in 1948. She worked for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon for 25 years until she retired on September 22, 1984. On April 18, 1967, she married Paul E. Reeves, and they made their home in Arlington, VA until 1998 at which time they moved to Chesapeake Beach, MD.

Doris was a long-time member of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church in North Beach, MD where she enjoyed seeing friends and catching up. She loved to meet the girls for a game of bunko or bingo and sometimes even test the arms of the slots at Rod and Reel. While at home her favorite pass time was playing bridge on the computer and spoiling her kitty cats who she loved dearly.

Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul E. Reeves, Sr., her parents Maurice and Kitty Mansfield, brother Sammy Mansfield, and her cousin and best friend Jimmy Ainsworth. She is survived by her kitty cats Paul and Sammy, stepchildren Paul Reeves, Jr. (Kae), Anna Smith (Jimmy), and Teri Elie, nephews Bobby, Timmy, and Scott, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great greatgrandchildren.