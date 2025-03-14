Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown, Maryland State Police Investigating

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 6:54 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Hollywood Road and Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Firefighters from Bay District and Solomons, who were providing a fill in to Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with no entrapment and two patients for evaluation.

The operator and passenger of the Honda sedan were evaluated for injures, both patients, who were in their 80’s, reported minor injuries. One was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

At first, the operator of the pickup truck refused transport, however, the adult male was later transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are currently investigating the motor vehicle collision. At least one Witness provided statements on scene along police obtaining video of the collision from a nearby business.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

