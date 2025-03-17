UPDATE: Compton Man Charged with Impaired Driving After Motor Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

UPDATE 3/17/2025: Maryland State Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision on Thursday, March 13th, 2025, at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.

Troopers arrived to find a 2-vehicle head-on collision involving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck and a Honda sedan with two occupants in the Honda, and the sole driver of the Dodge.

Trooper Rosenblatt began the investigation and later found the operator of the Dodge Dakota was impaired, he was identified as Timothy Lee Lacey age 58 of Compton, Maryland.

Lacey has been charged with the following.

DRIVING VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL DRIVING VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON DRIVER WHEN TURNING LEFT FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY TO VEHICLE APPROACHING FROM OPPOSITE DIRECTION

Troopers obtained Witness statements on scene along with videos of the collision from a nearby business.

3/13/2025: On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 6:54 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Hollywood Road and Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Firefighters from Bay District and Solomons, who were providing a fill in to Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with no entrapment and two patients for evaluation.

The operator and passenger of the Honda sedan were evaluated for injures, both patients, who were in their 80’s, reported minor injuries. One was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

At first, the operator of the pickup truck refused transport, however, the adult male was later transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are currently investigating the motor vehicle collision. At least one Witness provided statements on scene along police obtaining video of the collision from a nearby business.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

