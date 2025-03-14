New STEM Center Opens at Piccowaxen Middle School

Piccowaxen Middle School was recently named a grant recipient for a new STEM education center. The grant is through the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), which partnered with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to develop 10 STEM centers in Maryland schools through a three-year, $500,000 grant.

Piccowaxen is one of 10 Maryland schools to receive grant materials this school year. The program supports STEM education in underserved areas by providing resources, training and products that spark creativity among students.

A ribbon cutting was held March 5 in the school’s library to recognize the new program. Through the grant, the school received items such as a 3D printer, hands-on coding materials and other items such as littleBits and Snap Circuits. Drones were also donated to the school as part of the grant. The idea is for the students to use the materials to further expand their skills in STEM areas – science, technology, engineering and math.

At the ribbon cutting, Piccowaxen students from the robotics and Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) teams got to test out the donated items and learn by doing. UMMS officials joined Board of Education Chairperson Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., Board Member David Hancock, Piccowaxen Principal Wualanda Thenstead, teachers, staff and students in a ceremonial ribbon cutting to officially launch the school’s STEM center.



Simone Young, CCPS coordinator of STEM education, joined the ribbon cutting and shared brief remarks. “I encourage all of our students here to challenge themselves and learn all you can about STEM. These skills will carry you through school and your future. It is my hope that we can add more STEM centers in our schools so more students can learn by doing,” Young said during the ceremony.

Stephen Smith, MD, chief medical officer at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, attended the ribbon cutting. In his remarks, Smith recognized student accomplishments. “I am in a wow state. I am looking at the trophy case here and see all of the recognitions you are receiving. This is from the work you are doing. You are on the cusp of the future… you are becoming data fluent and technology fluent,” Smith shared.

A group of students from Piccowaxen’s neighboring elementary school, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, also participated in the ribbon cutting, and got to test out some of the new materials on hand.

As of October 2024, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation has opened over 600 STEM centers in 25 states and Washington, D.C. Questions about the grant can be directed to Craig Renner, director of marketing and communications, UMMS, at 301-609-4394.