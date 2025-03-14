Calvert County Celebrates National Agriculture Day

Calvert County is proud to celebrate its rich agricultural heritage through a series of events highlighting the essential role of farmers, the importance of agricultural literacy, and the connection between local farms and the community. Residents are invited to participate in these upcoming activities to recognize the contributions of our agricultural community and learn more about where our food comes from.

National Agriculture Day – Tuesday, March 18: On March 18, 2025, Calvert County will join the nation in observing National Agriculture Day, to include a proclamation presented during the Board of County Commissioners meeting. The initiative will celebrate the more than 280 farms and 500 farmers and watermen who work tirelessly to provide fresh produce, meat, dairy, seafood, timber and more to Calvert County and surrounding communities. Agriculture is a vital part of the county’s economy and culture, preserving over 25,000 acres of farmland and ensuring the sustainability of local agriculture for future generations.

Maryland Ag Literacy Week – Monday, March 17 through Friday, March 21: In partnership with the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, Calvert County will celebrate Maryland Ag Literacy Week. Throughout the week, county commissioners and volunteers from the agriculture community will visit local elementary schools to read this year’s Ag Literacy Week book, lead hands-on activities and connect students with agriculture through personal experiences. Agriculture is an integral part of our everyday lives and by fostering an understanding of agriculture, students can make informed decisions about food, nutrition and consider career opportunities.

Calvert Historical Society’s Farm-to-Table Heritage Breakfast – Saturday, March 22: To support and celebrate farms in Calvert County and the production of food grown locally, the Calvert County Historical Society is holding their annual Farm-to-Table Heritage Breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m. Attendees can look forward to a delicious breakfast featuring locally sourced meats and produce, planned activities for children and a display of historic photos offering a glimpse into Calvert’s farming heritage.

Residents are encouraged to participate in these events to show their appreciation for local farmers and learn more about the importance of agriculture in our community. For more information on National Agriculture Day, visit www.agday.org/. To learn more about Maryland Agriculture Literacy Week, visit maefonline.com/. For more information or to purchase tickets for the Farm-to-Table Heritage Breakfast visit calverthistory.org or call 410-535-2452.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.