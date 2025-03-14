Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Large Woods, Shed Fire in Avenue

March 14, 2025

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 5:55 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District and Charles County responded to the 38000 block of Sugar Hole Road in Avenue, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene within 2 minutes of dispatch to find a 10 x 10 shed fully engulfed with extensions to a school bus, a large log pile and the nearby woods.

37 personnel from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District and Charles County responded, assisted with fill ins, or operated on the scene. The fire was extinguished in under 30 minutes with crews operating for over an hour.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.


