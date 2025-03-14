La Plata Police Department Lieutenant Jason Posey Celebrates 20-Years of Dedicated Service

Over the past two decades, Lt. Jason Posey has served the citizens, business owners, and visitors of La Plata with professionalism and dignity.

Aside from his many duties within the agency, Jason also serves as the leader of the agency’s Public Safety Cadet Program. Over the years he has mentored and helped shape the future of dozens of youths.

He also leads the agency’s Honor Guard Team. The team has not only honored the lives of fallen heroes, but has presented out nation’s colors at parades, special ceremonies, and at Camden Yards.

Prior to joining the La Plata Police Department, Jason served in the United States Marine Corps.

Congratulations Jason on your 20-years of dedicated service!