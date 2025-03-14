Two Students Injured After Six Are Involved in Physical Altercation at Henry E. Lackey High School

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 8:19 a.m., school administrators and a school resource officer at Henry E. Lackey High School were inside a school hallway during class transition when a fight erupted between two students, with other students joining in.

The school resource officer and administrators separated the six involved students and deescalated the situation.

Two students sustained injuries; one student was treated by EMS and the other was seen by a school nurse and both students were released to their parents.

All of the students will be charged with disorderly conduct and school disruption. The students also face consequences in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct.

The incident stemmed from a recent dispute that occurred outside of school in a neighborhood where some of the students live.

PFC Barry is investigating.