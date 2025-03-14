One Flown to Trauma Center After Pickup Truck Strikes Pole, Trees in Hollywood

On Friday, March 14, 2025, at approximately 10:30 a.m., police, fire and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Sotterly Road and Steerhorn Neck Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

911 callers reported a pickup truck struck a utility pole in the area of the address provided.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into the woods with one patient trapped.

The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment which brought additional fire and rescue personnel to the scene.

Incident command advised they had a pickup truck into a tree approximately 50 to 100 feet off the roadway, with the driver trapped. SMECO was requested to expedite their response, along with Maryland State Aviation Command to be placed on standby.

Firefighters from Hollywood and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments responded and extricated the single patient in under 30 minutes.

The patient was transported to the awaiting flight crew at the St. Mary’s County Airport, where Trooper 7 transported them to an area trauma center. The patient was reported as conscious and alert.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

