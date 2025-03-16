Woman Transported to Trauma Center After Multi-Vehicle Collision in Hollywood

On Saturday, March, 15, 2025, at approximately 8:10 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a off-set head-on style collision with three patients for evaluation.

One patient, a 21-year-old female who was 17 weeks pregnant, was found to be suffering from various injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested, however, a short time after the ambulance transported the patient to the St. Mary’s County Airport, the flight was cancelled due to weather.

Emergency medical services transported the patient by ambulance to the Capital Region Medical Center.

Two additional patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and investigated the collision.