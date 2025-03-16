Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Solomons House Fire Reportedly Caused By Cigarette

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, at approximately 5:27 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 14000 block of Calvert Street in Solomons, for the reported structure fire.

The first 911 caller reported a dropped cigarette caused the couch to catch on fire, with the fire quickly spreading.

Less than 2 minutes later, additional 911 callers reported the house was fully engulfed and that there was an explosion with the fire now threatening a nearby home.

A working fire dispatched was started which alerted additional firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County, including Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments.

First arriving units found fire showing from the 1-story residence and began extinguishing the fire. Crews entered the residence to find fire throughout, while utilizing multiple attack lines, the fire was quickly knocked and placed under control in under 15 minutes.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted. SMECO and the American Red Cross was requested to the scene.

No known injuries were reported.

