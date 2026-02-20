UPDATE: Attorney General Brown Urges Court to Rule in Favor of Maryland in FBI Headquarters Lawsuit

UPDATE 2/20/2026: Attorney General Anthony G. Brown and Prince George’s County today filed a motion for judgment on the pleadings in their lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s unlawful attempt to sabotage the FBI headquarters project in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The motion asks the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland to rule in Maryland’s favor based on the papers the parties have filed in the lawsuit and to strike down the administration’s unlawful decisions and restore the Greenbelt site as the selected location for the new FBI headquarters.

In November 2025, Attorney General Brown and Prince George’s County filed suit to stop the Trump administration’s unlawful attempt to sabotage the new FBI headquarters project in Greenbelt, Maryland, and redirect over $1 billion in congressionally appropriated funding to the Ronald Reagan Building – a location that defied an explicit direction from Congress to select one of three other specified sites.

The Greenbelt site was selected in September 2023 following a rigorous, decade-long evaluation process. Maryland and Prince George’s County made extraordinary commitments to secure the FBI headquarters, including over $300 million for transportation infrastructure, parking facilities, and other improvements.

In the motion, Attorney General Brown argues that there are no factual disputes the court needs to resolve before it can rule that the Trump administration’s decisions were unlawful. Attorney General Brown is seeking a court order to permanently block the administration from moving forward with the Ronald Reagan Building plan or diverting funds designated for the Greenbelt project.



He stated the following in a recent address to the Department of Justice:​

“They were going to build an FBI headquarters three hours away in Maryland, a liberal state. But that has no bearing on what I’m about to say, but we’re going to stop it, not going to let that happen.”

He emphasized the importance of proximity between the FBI and the Department of Justice, saying:​

“We’re going to build another big FBI building right where it is, which would have been the right place because the FBI and the DOJ have to be near each other. The FBI and the DOJ work together. Now in my case they worked together for bad purposes, but they do. They were always together. So how can you have one that’s three hours away?”

It’s important to note that the actual distance between Greenbelt, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., is less than 20 miles, not the “three hours away” mentioned by President Trump. ​

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Governor Wes Moore, and U.S. Representatives Glenn Ivey (MD-04), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), Sarah Elfreth (MD-03), April McClain Delaney (MD-06), and Johnny Olszewski (MD-02) released the following statement on the future of the FBI headquarters:

“The FBI needs a new headquarters that meets its mission. The GSA selected Greenbelt for the new, consolidated FBI headquarters based on the fact that it is the best site and it offers the lowest price and the best value to the taxpayers. What’s more, it ensures that the FBI can move to a facility that will finally meet its mission and security needs as soon as possible. We will continue working to bring the headquarters to Maryland, following the final decision that was made to do so in 2023.”