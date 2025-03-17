Police Arrest Lexington Park Man After Armed Robbery Across from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE 3/17/2025: Antonio Gross, 35, of of Lexington Park, was arrested on Sunday, March 16, 2025, following an armed robbery and assault in Lexington Park, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Gross faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft under $100, and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, deputies responded to a reported robbery on Great Mills Road, just before 11:15 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the adult male victim.

The victim told officers he was approached by an unknown male behind the a store. The suspect allegedly demanded his belongings, and when the victim resisted, the man displayed a knife and continued to demand his property. The victim reported that two vapes, $10 in cash, and a $20 Walmart gift card were taken from him.

Deputies located Gross nearby, wearing clothing that matched the victim’s description. When questioned, Gross admitted to being involved in an altercation with the victim but denied using a weapon. A search of Gross’ person revealed a knife and the stolen items.

Surveillance footage reviewed by law enforcement allegedly showed Gross aggressively approaching the victim, engaging in a confrontation, and ultimately overpowering him. The footage also showed Gross walking away from the scene with items in his hand and rummaging through the victim’s bag.

Gross was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. During his initial court appearance on March 17, he was ordered to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

3/16/2025: On Sunday, March 16, 2025 at approximately 6:28 p.m., police responded to the rear of a business located in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road, for the reported robbery and assault.

The victim stated that while behind the business, 3 black males had assaulted him, one being armed with a knife.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find the incident reportedly occurred directly across from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office District 4 Station.

Emergency medical services were requested to the scene to evaluate the victim for injuries. The victim signed care refusal forms on the scene a short time later and was not transported.

It is unknown if any property was stolen during the assault. Police are investigating the reported robbery and updates will come if they are provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s.

