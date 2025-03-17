Police Investigating Reported Armed Robbery Across from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in Lexington Park

On Sunday, March 16, 2025 at approximately 6:28 p.m., police responded to the rear of a business located in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road, for the reported robbery and assault.

The victim stated that while behind the business, 3 black males had assaulted him, one being armed with a knife.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find the incident reportedly occurred directly across from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office District 4 Station.

Emergency medical services were requested to the scene to evaluate the victim for injuries. The victim signed care refusal forms on the scene a short time later and was not transported.

It is unknown if any property was stolen during the assault. Police are investigating the reported robbery and updates will come if they are provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s.

