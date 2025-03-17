Indian Head Elementary School Set to Open New School-Based Health Center This Fall

Indian Head Elementary School held a groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 27 to commemorate the start of the construction process of the new school-based health center on the school’s campus for students and residents in Indian Head. With the nearest urgent care center in La Plata, the center, in partnership with the Charles County Department of Health (CCDH), will “allow families to access health care right on our campus,” Indian Head Principal Shane Blandford said.

“I am really excited to be here today at Indian Head,” Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., said during the ceremony. “The love and the care that this community has for the families that live here is incredible. Thank you to everyone who has made this happen.”

Navarro, Board of Education of Charles County Member Brenda Thomas, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff, Charles County dignitaries, Mayor of the Town of Indian Head Brandon Paulin, Health Officer Dianna E. Abney, M.D., of the CCDH and community members attended the event.



The town of Indian Head is in a rural, western part of Charles County with limited health services and transportation options. The center is set to help improve access to health care for the community by providing primary pediatric, acute/urgent, preventative, mental health and chronic needs care.

“The goal of this center is nothing less than the absolute pride in the students and families in Charles County,” Desiree Colvin, CCPS school nurse program manager and Indian Head’s school nurse, said. “We want to make sure that students have success and access to high-quality, evidence-based primary care health care so that they can be ready to learn and achieve their best in school and ultimately in life.”

The center is set to open in August when parents and students can opt in, sign consent forms and make appointments allowing students to be screened and/or treated during school hours. Escorts to and from the center will assist during a student’s appointment. The center is supported by a grant, the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities Inc., and the Office of Senator Arthur C. Ellis.

For more information on the health center, view the presentation on the CCPS Blueprint page at https://bit.ly/3FrzzRj.