Governor Moore Announces Expanded Access to More Affordable Prescription Drugs Through Innovative Partnership with SIRUM and Good Pill Pharmacy

Governor Wes Moore announced a new partnership with SIRUM—the nation’s largest redistributor of surplus medications—to make prescription drugs more affordable for Marylanders.

Through its partner non-profit, home delivery pharmacy Good Pill, SIRUM is opening its operations across the state, improving medication access for hundreds of thousands of Marylanders in need.

“Our duty to be fiscally responsible doesn’t mean we forfeit our duty to ensure Marylanders can access health care,” said Gov. Moore. “Maryland is already a national leader in making prescription drugs more affordable; and today, we write the next chapter in our work to ensure that no Marylander has to choose between life-saving medicine and basic needs such as food and housing.”

SIRUM drives health care innovation by using technology to work with community partners—including local clinics, nursing homes, and pharmacies—to collect and redistribute unused, unexpired prescription medicine. SIRUM’s Good Pill pharmacy dispenses the medications via prescription orders to patients in need. Powered by SIRUM’s donation network, more than 500 medications are available through Good Pill.



“Health care should be about making it easy for families to get the medications they need—not a complicated process of figuring out costs and coverage,”. “SIRUM is proud to partner with the State of Maryland to make our pharmacy Good Pill a simple, affordable option for Marylanders to access prescription medicine.”

Anyone with a Maryland mailing address who faces high prescription costs can receive their prescriptions from Good Pill, regardless of insurance status.

Most prescriptions from Good Pill are available for $2 per month. To access the Good Pill pharmacy, Marylanders simply need to check the list of available medications, complete a one-time registration, and ask their health care provider to send their prescription to Good Pill. Prescriptions are typically available in 90 day supplies and are delivered to the patient’s home within 5-7 days.

“Maryland is always working to provide access to affordable prescription drugs for Marylanders,” said Prescription Drug Affordability Board Executive Director Andy York. “We are excited that this partnership with SIRUM provides an incredible resource that can provide immediate relief for Maryland patients.”

SIRUM will continue to work with health care institutions across the state to expand their medication donation network. They will also work with community health partners and health care providers to ensure patients know that Good Pill is an option for anyone who faces high drug costs.

“I was diagnosed with ADHD well into my adulthood, and have experienced the challenges working families face when budgeting for soaring prescription drug costs,” said patient advocate Erica Miller. “Drugs don’t work if people can’t afford them, and we can’t afford to wait to take action in Maryland. I thank the governor and his administration for working with SIRUM to bring this potentially life-changing service to the state.”

For more information about Good Pill—including how to register to receive prescription medication from the Good Pill pharmacy—visit goodpill.org.