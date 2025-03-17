CRIME SOLVERS: Police Seeking Identity of Serial Theft Suspect

The Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of a man who has stolen numerous tools and other items from home improvement stores since early February of 2025.

In each case, the suspect has entered a business, loaded up a cart full of power tools, and walked out without paying. He has been seen driving a blue Subaru Forester.

Anyone with information about this person’s identity is asked to contact PFC Torreyson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0757. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Crime Solvers for information leading to an arrest in this case.