St. Mary’s County Government Reaffirms Commitment to Soft Billing Policy for Emergency Medical Services

St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) is reinforcing its commitment to ensuring that no patient is personally responsible for the cost of emergency ambulance transport provided by our Department of Emergency Services (DES).

Following recent concerns regarding billing practices, SMCG has taken immediate steps to align the County’s EMS billing policy with its original intent.

In 2021, SMCG implemented a soft billing policy, meaning that the County only seeks reimbursement for emergency medical services from insurance providers and does not charge patients for out-of-pocket costs such as co-pays or deductibles. However, some patients recently reported receiving bills for amounts not covered by their insurance.

Upon review, County officials determined that these billing practices were not in compliance with the intended policy.

Actions Taken:

The County’s third-party billing agency has been directed to cease all patient billing for unpaid balances and to bill insurance providers only .

and to . Patients may still receive requests for insurance information if needed, but no patient will be held financially responsible for ambulance transport costs* .

. Since the program’s inception no bill has ever been sent to collections .

. St. Mary’s County Government will continue to monitor compliance with these policies and take corrective action as necessary.

“The well-being of our residents is our top priority,” said Randy Guy, Commissioner President. “If you need emergency medical assistance, do not hesitate to call 911. St. Mary’s County is committed to ensuring that no one is burdened with the cost of emergency ambulance transport.”

For more information, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/EMSBilling, review the EMS Billing FAQ at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/EMSBillingFAQ, or contact DES via email to [email protected] or phone at (301) 475-4200 ext. 2129.

*The billing policy of St. Mary’s County Government applies exclusively to ground ambulance services owned or operated by St. Mary’s County Government, the St. Mary’s County Rescue Squads, and St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support. This policy does not extend to, nor does St. Mary’s County Government make any representations regarding, the billing practices of Federal, State, or private ambulance providers, or air medical transport services. Individuals transported by any entity other than those expressly identified herein should contact the respective service provider for information regarding applicable billing procedures and financial responsibility.*

