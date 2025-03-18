Mechanicsville Man Faces First-Degree Assault Charge Following Baseball Ball Bat Attack

Anthony Michael Terrell, 31, of Mechanicsville, is facing a felony assault charge following an alleged attack involving a baseball bat, according to court documents.

Terrell, was arrested on March 12, 2025, and charged with first-degree assault. Authorities say the incident occurred around 10:56 PM on March 11, 2025, on Washington Street in Mechanicsville.

According to charging documents filed by the Maryland State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting an active fight. Upon arrival, they spoke with the victim, identified as 56-year-old male, who claimed he had been attacked by two men. Wenger identified the alleged assailants as Anthony Michael Terrell and another individual, Michael Troy Terrell.

Wenger stated that the altercation began when one of the suspects attempted to pick up a child from the residence. When the victim confronted them, the situation reportedly escalated into a physical fight. According to the victim, Anthony Terrell struck him several times with a green aluminum baseball bat while the Michael Terrell punched him. Wenger sustained visible bruising, lacerations, and bleeding on his face and side.

A witness at the scene confirmed the witness’s account, telling police she saw Anthony Terrell wielding the baseball bat during the altercation. She also stated that after the victim managed to take possession of the bat, the suspects fled the scene.

Troopers later made contact with Anthony Terrell, who denied attacking the victim and claimed that the victim had initiated the fight. However, authorities determined there was probable cause for Terrell’s arrest.

Court records show that Terrell is being held without bond following a bail review hearing on March 13, 2025. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2025, at St. Mary’s District Court.