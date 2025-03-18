Police Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping, Assault and Armed Robbery in Mechanicsville

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping and armed robbery that occurred on Monday, March 17, in Mechanicsville. The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a large belly, brown facial hair, and glasses. He was last seen driving the teal-colored Saturn SUV shown in this photo.

At around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 28000 block of Old Village Road for a reported attempted robbery. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the female victim, who stated that a man unknown to her approached her, assaulted her, and threatened her with a knife while attempting to force her into his vehicle.

The victim fought off the attacker, got into her own car, and fled. The suspect then entered his vehicle and was last seen leaving the area, heading onto southbound Route 235.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

If you see an individual or vehicle matching this description, do not approach, as the suspect may be armed and is considered dangerous. Instead, contact 911 immediately.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

