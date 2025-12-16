UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Convicted for Attempted Kidnapping, Assault and Armed Robbery After Attacking Woman with Knife

UPDATE 12/15/2025: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that William Francis Dixon, 52, of Mechanicsville, Maryland was convicted of attempted kidnapping, armed robbery, and other charges stemming from a March 2025 incident where he attacked a female victim with a knife in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

After a five-day trial, a St. Mary’s County jury found Dixon guilty of the following offenses:

Attempted kidnapping (maximum penalty of 30 years in prison);

Armed robbery (maximum penalty of 20 years in prison);

First-degree assault (maximum penalty of 25 years in prison);

Theft $100-$1,500 (maximum penalty of 6 months in prison); and

Wear and carry dangerous weapon with intent to injure (maximum penalty of 3 years in prison).

“The victim bravely fought off a large stranger who attacked her with a knife. He pulled her from her car and tried to drag her to his vehicle. She escaped and quickly gave dispatchers critical information that helped investigators identify and locate her attacker,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “Because of her courage, a dangerous repeat violent offender was apprehended and successfully prosecuted.”

Dixon remains held without bond pending a sentencing hearing set for 3/26/2026, where he faces a maximum sentence of 78 years in prison.

Dixon has a violent criminal history, and was convicted of second-degree rape and attempted first-degree murder following an attack on March 12, 1994. According to court documents, Dixon pleaded guilty to both charges in December 1994 and was sentenced to life in prison, suspended to 40 years, along with a concurrent 20-year sentence for rape. Court documents stated that Dixon, age 22 at the time, stabbed the rape victim more than 40 times



Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier and Assistant State’s Attorney Holley Hickman prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Andrew Burgess of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Timothy Doory presided over the case.

UPDATE 3/19/2025: William F. Dixon, 52, of Mechanicsville has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping and armed robbery that occurred on March 17, 2025, in St. Mary’s County.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 28000 block of Old Village Road around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an attempted robbery.

A female victim told authorities that a man she did not know, had approached her, assaulted her, and threatened her with a knife while attempting to force her into his vehicle. The victim was able to fight off the attacker, get into her own car, and escape. The suspect then fled the scene in a teal-colored Saturn SUV, heading onto southbound Route 235.

Following an investigation, deputies identified and arrested William F. Dixon, 52, on March 18, 2025. Dixon has been charged with multiple offenses, including:

Kidnapping (Felony)

First-degree assault (Felony)

Armed robbery (Felony)

Attempted kidnapping (Misdemeanor)

Second-degree assault (Misdemeanor)

Theft ($100 to under $1,500) (Misdemeanor)

Concealing a dangerous weapon (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure (Misdemeanor)

Authorities initially asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect before Dixon’s arrest. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for providing tips and information that aided the investigation.

The case remains open, and Dixon is expected to appear in court as legal proceedings continue.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

3/17/2025: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping and armed robbery that occurred on Monday, March 17, in Mechanicsville. The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a large belly, brown facial hair, and glasses. He was last seen driving the teal-colored Saturn SUV shown in this photo.

At around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 28000 block of Old Village Road for a reported attempted robbery. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the female victim, who stated that a man unknown to her approached her, assaulted her, and threatened her with a knife while attempting to force her into his vehicle.

The victim fought off the attacker, got into her own car, and fled. The suspect then entered his vehicle and was last seen leaving the area, heading onto southbound Route 235.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

If you see an individual or vehicle matching this description, do not approach, as the suspect may be armed and is considered dangerous. Instead, contact 911 immediately.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.





