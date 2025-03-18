Calvert County to Conduct Controlled Burn of Meadows at Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises citizens the Maryland Forest Service will be conducting controlled burns on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm, located at 2695 Grays Road in Prince Frederick.

The farm will be closed to the public during the burns. Smoke will be visible in the immediate area of the burns, and emergency vehicles and personnel will be stationed along Grays Road. The dates for the controlled burns are weather-dependent and may be subject to change.

Controlled burns are a crucial part of maintaining and rejuvenating meadow vegetation. By removing excessive thatch buildup, controlling invasive plant species and stimulating germination of native season grasses, the burns help maintain a healthy ecosystem.

