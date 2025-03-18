Firefighters Quickly Free Dogs Head Trapped Within A Vehicle Rim in La Plata

Early Monday morning, March 17, 2025, around 4:17 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 6000 block of Boots Lane in La Plata, for an animal rescue.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a puppy with his head stuck inside the center hole of a wheel.

Firefighters were able to work up a nice soapy lather to free the dog without cutting the wheel around him, all in under 15 minutes.

The dog was not injured. This was the second call after midnight for our Tenth District Volunteers, the first being a structure fire in Indian Head.

All photos are courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department.

