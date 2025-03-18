State Fire Marshal Investigating Two Separate Vehicle Fires in Bryans Road

On March 15, 2025, firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Catch Penny Place in Bryans Road, for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle engulfed in flames in the driveway.

Due to the area being a non-hydrant location, additional units were requested due to the vehicles fuel tank being ruptured.

The fire was controlled and extinguished in approximately 30 minutes, with firefighters operating on the scene for approximately one hour

No injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy of J. Ruth



On Monday, March 18, 2025, at 1:52 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Red Spruce Court in Bryans Road, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived to find a single vehicle on fire with fire coming from engine and passenger compartment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes and operated for over an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted for both fires. The vehicle fire in Bryans Road is currently under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

