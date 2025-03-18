Four Students from Calvert and Charles County Honored Into The Carson Scholars Fund With 23 Student Renewals

This year, the Carson Scholars Fund has recognized a total of 1,510 scholars in 2025, comprising 579 new scholars and 931 recognized scholars. The program recognizes students for high achievement, humanitarian qualities and community service.

Students are nominated by their respective school as a Carson Scholar. The selection process is competitive and about 500 new scholars are chosen annually.

As Carson Scholars, the students receive a $1,000 college scholarship. Carson Scholars are eligible for annual renewal of the scholarship if they maintain high academic standards and a commitment to their communities.

This year, two Calvert County Public School Students and two Charles County Public School students received the prestigious honor of being named Carson Scholars.

Tamilore Adeshiyan, a 5th grade student at Beach Elementary School in Chesapeake Beach, and Rocco Barone, a 5th grade student at Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus in Lusby.

Skylar Adkisson, a fourth-grade student at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, and Skylar Bearor, a fifth-grade student at Malcolm Elementary School

In addition to the four new students honored, eight students from Calvert County Public Schools renewed their status as Carson Scholars:

Morgan Castro Arndt of Patuxent High Isabella McAllister of Plum Point Middle Brandon Mudd of Windy Hill Middle Donovan Stone of Huntingtown High Brayden Amato of Calvert High School James Johnson of Calvert High School Shaun Council of Calvert High School Denali Mohler of Calvert High School

Twelve Charles County Public School Students received a renewal as 2025 Recognized Carson Scholars. Recognized scholars are students who have received the honor in prior years. They are:

Charlotte Fenton, fifth grade, T.C. Martin Elementary School, (second recognition). Madalynn Deavers, eighth grade, Piccowaxen Middle School, (third recognition). Troy Petterson, seventh grade, Piccowaxen, (third recognition). James Harper, sixth grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School, (second recognition). Sydney Pennycooke, seventh grade, Somers, (third recognition). Lauren Compton, senior, La Plata High School, (second recognition). Kiley Grollman, sophomore, La Plata, (sixth recognition). Aurora Larkin, freshman, La Plata, (fifth recognition). Grant Cooper, freshman, Henry E. Lackey High School, (third recognition). Nya Whitney, junior, Maurice J. McDonough High School, (seventh recognition). Aaliyah Underwood, junior, North Point High School, (fourth recognition). Jayden Hill, freshman, St. Charles High School, (sixth recognition).

Three additional students from St. Mary’s County received renewals in 2025.

Ashley Ludlow, a 10th grade student at Leonardtown High School, (sixth recognition). Audrey Swift, a 12th grade student at Leonardtown High School, (ninth recognition). Elliot Orthner, a 7th grade student at St. John’s School, (third recognition).

About Carson Scholars Fund: The Carson Scholars Fund, Inc. was founded in 1994 to address the education crisis in the United States. When now retired world-renowned Johns Hopkins Pediatric Neurosurgeon Benjamin S. Carson, M.D. and his wife, Candy, read a research study about education in the United States, they were alarmed by the findings. The study showed that our nation’s students ranked #21 out of 22 countries; next to the bottom of the list in science and math. Furthermore, the Carsons observed that many school display cases were filled with large trophies paying tribute to their sport teams’ achievements, while honor students only received a pin or certificate.

Their 501(c)(3) non-profit programs are financed through individual and corporate donations. Over 90 cents of every dollar contributed is directly invested into our educational programs. Please click here to learn more about how you can help our programs continue to encourage and reward academically talented and socially conscious leaders.