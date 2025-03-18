MDOT SHA Performing Resurfacing of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood

UPDATE ON 3/18/2025 @ 2:20 P.M., Delays expected due to downed power lines on Mervell Dean Road in the area of Stanley Mosher Lane. Firefighters and police responded to the area after 911 callers reported a downed power line in the roadway.

Police remain on scene assisting with traffic control.

3/16/2025: The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface MD 944 (Mervell Dean Road) between the northern leg of MD 235 (Three Notch Road) to Clarks Mill Road in Saint Mary’s County started Monday, March 17.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-May, weather permitting.

Crews will mill, patch, resurface and restripe MD 944. Drivers can expect single-lane closures Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The state’s contractor, Contractor F. O. Day Company Inc. of Rockville, will use a flagging operation, variable message signs, barrels, and temporary traffic signs to safely guide drivers through the work zone.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.