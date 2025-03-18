NAS Patuxent River Announces Nighttime NAS Patuxent River, Webster Field Flights March 18, 2025
The CH-53KTM King StallionTM executing night vision goggle helicopter aerial refueling. Photo by Dane Wiedmann.
Communities surrounding NAS Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field are advised that nighttime noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place March 18, 2025 from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028
